Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity. Walk to the community park. Home is convenient to highways, shopping and entertainment. $500 off with July Move-in. Washer and Dryer included! Pets negotiable!