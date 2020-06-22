All apartments in Statesville
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

349 Kelly Street

349 North Kelly Street · (980) 829-6182
Location

349 North Kelly Street, Statesville, NC 28677

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 349 · Avail. Aug 1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in beautiful Statesville neighborhood. Fresh paint and new hardware throughout. Walking distance to historic downtown Statesville and Mitchell Community College. Restaurants and shopping close by. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Unit is unfurnished. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $750/month rent. Security deposit equal to one months rent and up to 1.5 months rent determined based on credit check. Small dogs allowed with a non-refundable $150 pet fee and $15 monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Kelly Street have any available units?
349 Kelly Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 349 Kelly Street have?
Some of 349 Kelly Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Kelly Street currently offering any rent specials?
349 Kelly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Kelly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Kelly Street is pet friendly.
Does 349 Kelly Street offer parking?
Yes, 349 Kelly Street does offer parking.
Does 349 Kelly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Kelly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Kelly Street have a pool?
No, 349 Kelly Street does not have a pool.
Does 349 Kelly Street have accessible units?
No, 349 Kelly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Kelly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Kelly Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Kelly Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 349 Kelly Street has units with air conditioning.
