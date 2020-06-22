349 Kelly Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in beautiful Statesville neighborhood. Fresh paint and new hardware throughout. Walking distance to historic downtown Statesville and Mitchell Community College. Restaurants and shopping close by. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, and laundry in building. No Utilities included. Unit is unfurnished. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $750/month rent. Security deposit equal to one months rent and up to 1.5 months rent determined based on credit check. Small dogs allowed with a non-refundable $150 pet fee and $15 monthly fee.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more.