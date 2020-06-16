All apartments in Southern Pines
Find more places like 1624 E Indiana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southern Pines, NC
/
1624 E Indiana Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 5:47 AM

1624 E Indiana Avenue

1624 East Indiana Avenue · (910) 315-6461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southern Pines
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.0Ba located in Southern Pines!!! Features include: All Stainless Steel Samsung Kitchen Appliances , Tile Walk-in Master Shower, Direct Access to Bethesda Park, Private Fenced Backyard, Private Deck, Gas Range & Fireplace, Pantry & Storage. Tenant in place, Call Tony (REALTOR,Owner) to schedule showing and for additonal information, (910) 315-6461.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have any available units?
1624 E Indiana Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 1624 E Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 E Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1624 E Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 E Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1624 E Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southern Pines.
Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 1624 E Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 E Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 1624 E Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1624 E Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 E Indiana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 E Indiana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 E Indiana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1624 E Indiana Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr
Southern Pines, NC 28387
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln
Southern Pines, NC 28327

Similar Pages

Southern Pines 2 BedroomsSouthern Pines Apartments with Balcony
Southern Pines Apartments with GarageSouthern Pines Dog Friendly Apartments
Southern Pines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCCarrboro, NC
Holly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCAsheboro, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NC
Lumberton, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity