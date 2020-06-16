1624 E Indiana Avenue

Amenities
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.0Ba located in Southern Pines!!! Features include: All Stainless Steel Samsung Kitchen Appliances , Tile Walk-in Master Shower, Direct Access to Bethesda Park, Private Fenced Backyard, Private Deck, Gas Range & Fireplace, Pantry & Storage. Tenant in place, Call Tony (REALTOR,Owner) to schedule showing and for additonal information, (910) 315-6461.