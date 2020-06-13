Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Southern Pines, NC with balcony

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1265 sqft
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
National Golf Club
1 Unit Available
50 Prestonfield Drive
50 Prestonfield Court, Southern Pines, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
Gorgeous custom-built home in National available for rent July 2020. This 5 bedroom home is absolutely stunning with beautiful golf views of the 16th fairway on Pinehurst #9.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southern Pines
1 Unit Available
295 Cliff Road
295 Cliff Road, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available July 1, GREAT HOME IN SOUTHERN PINES! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, single-level home on almost an acre. Desirable location with mature landscaping and a large, private, back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
130 Pinebranch Court
130 Pine Branch Ct, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Luxury townhome living in the heart of Downtown Southern Pines! Close to shops and restaurants, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has excellent finishes and a comfortable layout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
514 N Page Street
514 North Page Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
Perfect location with in two blocks from downtown Southern Pines. Home built in 2015 with double garage and open floor plan. Large corner lot with spacious deck built for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Southern Pines

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
320 Shields Road
320 Shields Road, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 5/1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland Trails
1 Unit Available
110 Grampian Way
110 Grampian Way, Moore County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1683 sqft
Nestled on a wooded hill in Highland Trails, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has gleaming hardwood floors and tile baths. The open floor plan offers plenty of space for family living. Bookcases flank the brick fireplace in the family room.
Results within 5 miles of Southern Pines

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6 Flint Court
6 Flint Court, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
This four bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath, two story, brick exterior home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood near Lake Pinehurst! The home has mature landscaping with irrigation system and a private back yard and deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
337 Kerr Lake
337 Kerr Lake Road, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A beautiful home in the Legacy Lakes neighborhood in Aberdeen. Two bedrooms (office can be used as a 3rd bedroom, as it does have a closet) and two full bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8 Mcgrath Lane
8 Mcgrath Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1796 sqft
Short term, fully furnished, utilities included! An open floor plan welcomes you into this modern and sleek home. Brand new appliances, flooring, paint, finished and more.
Results within 10 miles of Southern Pines

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Seven Lakes North
1 Unit Available
117 Fox Run Court
117 Fox Run Court, Seven Lakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
SEVEN LAKES NORTH! 117 Fox Run Ct, Seven Lakes NC, 27376 Like-new home on a quiet Cul-de-Sac,across the street from Lake Ramapo. The Rear Deck and Screened Porch overlook a beautiful Horse Farm.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 McReynolds Street A
601 Mcreynolds Street, Carthage, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
225 sqft
J. F. Cole House Airbnb Suite - Property Id: 281193 Historic Airbnb Suite with 1.5 bath located in Historic District of Carthage at $700.00 per month. There are two sitting-porches. Yard is not fenced. Parking is on or off street.
City Guide for Southern Pines, NC

Southern Pines, the community that turned the pine tree from simple lumber endeavor to Christmas cash crop, lending insatiable holiday aroma and pizzazz to households nationwide.

This picture postcard town rose from a meager rail beginning and is now home to nationally renowned golf courses and horse riding enthusiasts. At the foot of the Carolina Sandhills, the city combines sprawling estates, a charming downtown and nature so vast it's hard to locate between the rambling pines. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Southern Pines, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Southern Pines renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

