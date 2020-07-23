142 Apartments for rent in Moore County, NC

/
moore county
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
512 Little River Farm Boulevard
512 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE,. WATER, SEWER, ELECTRICITY, CABLE TV AND HIGH SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET INCLUDED. $1300 + Tax ...
Weymouth Heights
25 Cypress Circle
25 Cypress Circle, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Live close to downtown Southern Pines shopping and restaurants. Craftsman style townhome, living areas has vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light.
135 Page Road
135 Page Road, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 full and 1 half bath home in The Village of Pinehurst. Walk to the village center in less than 5 minutes.
143 Mcnair Road
143 Mcnair Road, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Stunning, completely remodeled home for rent! This home had every inch addressed and is ready for new renters.
518 Little River Farm Boulevard
518 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
11 Clarendon Lane
11 Clarendon Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful Pinehurst #6 cul-de-sac location! A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2.
26 Deacon Palmer Place
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2370 sqft
AWESOME rental home available IMMEDIATELY offering a beautiful Craftsman style feel, loaded with custom details & upgrades on a cul de sac & inside a gated community.
508 Little River Farm Boulevard
508 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
440 N Ashe Street
440 North Ashe Street, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Adorable downtown cottage for rent! Bright and so close to all downtown has to offer. Home is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom; but 2nd office room (no closet) can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood throughout; updated bathroom.
145 S May Street
145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping.
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.
Highland Trails
104 Tartan Trail
104 Tartan Trail, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left.
490 N May Street
490 North May Street, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful home located in downtown Southern Pines. Easy walk to all of the shops and restaurants. Open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living room layout for maximum comfort and convenience.
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.
1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.
516 Little River Farm Boulevard
516 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
MONTHLY RENTALS INCLUDE WATER & SEWER, HIGH SPEED WIFI, CABLE TV, ELECTRICITY, WITH A DEPOSIT. , FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. NEAR THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE . PRICE INCLUDES 3 FLAT SCREEN TVs UPGRADED.
520 Little River Farm Boulevard
520 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE.
510 Little River Farm Boulevard
510 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 4 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
506 Little River Farm Boulevard
506 Little River Farm Boulevard, Carthage, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
1 TO 12 MONTH RENTALS AVAILABLE WITH DEPOSIT. THE CONDOS ARE TURNKEY, FULLY FURNISHED. FARMLIFE SCHOOL DISTRICT. LOCATED WITH VIEWS OF LITTLE RIVER GOLF COURSE, BESIDE THE FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE. YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A MEMBER TO PLAY THE COURSE.
503 Pinehurst Avenue
503 Pinehurst Avenue, Carthage, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Suite, Loft and Bath for Lease - Property Id: 323687 Furnished master suite, with large private bath and office area on 3 acres, utilities and Internet included, use of the kitchen is available - located in Carthage. Cost is $700.
1140 Greenbriar Drive
1140 Greenbriar Drive, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2750 sqft
1140 Greenbriar Drive - Beautiful traditional style home in the gated Woodlake Country Club. This 4BR/2.5BA home has a semi-open floor plan, Carolina room, and updated kitchen.
