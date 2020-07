Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog grooming area dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage volleyball court cats allowed internet access internet cafe

Take A Virtual Tour Today!



Tyler’s Ridge at Sandhills blends the ideal mix of modern comfort with cutting-edge amenities in the charming town of Southern Pines, NC. Offering stunning one and two bedroom apartment homes with modern upgrades like solid granite countertops, full size washer and dryers, ceiling fans, built-in microwaves, large patio/balconies and walk in closets, it’s nothing that Southern Pines has ever seen before. Come see for yourself.