Amenities

The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living. We offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes that feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, over-sized garden tubs, spacious walk-in closets, are only a few of the exquisite interior amenities. The Legends at Morganton Park offers a 24-hour spa inspired fitness center with a children's play area, a state-of-the-art theater room, game and billiard room, a resort-style saltwater swimming pool with underwater seating and a lounging sun-shelf are just the beginning of the extensive list of superior amenities offered at The Legends at Morganton Park. Contact us today and let us show you how to Live the Difference!