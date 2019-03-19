All apartments in Ranlo
852 Joselynn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

852 Joselynn Drive

852 Joselynn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

852 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,001 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms

(RLNE4723357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Joselynn Drive have any available units?
852 Joselynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
Is 852 Joselynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
852 Joselynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Joselynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 852 Joselynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 852 Joselynn Drive offer parking?
No, 852 Joselynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 852 Joselynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Joselynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Joselynn Drive have a pool?
No, 852 Joselynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 852 Joselynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 852 Joselynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Joselynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 Joselynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 Joselynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 852 Joselynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
