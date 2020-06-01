4131 Kaplan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful town home in the Falcon Ridge Subdivision.



Three bedrooms, two with full bath attached, third bedroom with bathroom directly outside room. Half bath on main level.



Approx 1,874 square feet



Property comes equipped with two kitchens-Granite counter tops in the main kitchen

Fridge, microwave, range (only), kitchen sink in basement kitchen

Dishwasher, microwave, oven (flat-topped one), fridge in main floor kitchen



HUGE family room with fireplace!



Beautiful wood floors in entry, main kitchen--carpeting through out rest of home



Formal dining area



Exterior entrance for basement as well as stairs on the interior



Pull-down attic



Deck with storage closet



Patio outside of basement



Washer and dryer provided



Rents for $1,395-security deposit equal to first month's rent



AVAILABLE early to mid June



Photos coming soon!