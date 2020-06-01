4131 Kaplan Dr

Amenities
Beautiful town home in the Falcon Ridge Subdivision.
Three bedrooms, two with full bath attached, third bedroom with bathroom directly outside room. Half bath on main level.
Approx 1,874 square feet
Property comes equipped with two kitchens-Granite counter tops in the main kitchen
Fridge, microwave, range (only), kitchen sink in basement kitchen
Dishwasher, microwave, oven (flat-topped one), fridge in main floor kitchen
HUGE family room with fireplace!
Beautiful wood floors in entry, main kitchen--carpeting through out rest of home
Formal dining area
Exterior entrance for basement as well as stairs on the interior
Pull-down attic
Deck with storage closet
Patio outside of basement
Washer and dryer provided
Rents for $1,395-security deposit equal to first month's rent
AVAILABLE early to mid June
Photos coming soon!