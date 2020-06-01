All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:44 AM

4131 Kaplan Dr

4131 Kaplan Drive · (919) 878-7474 ext. 207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4131 Kaplan Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful town home in the Falcon Ridge Subdivision.

Three bedrooms, two with full bath attached, third bedroom with bathroom directly outside room. Half bath on main level.

Approx 1,874 square feet

Property comes equipped with two kitchens-Granite counter tops in the main kitchen
Fridge, microwave, range (only), kitchen sink in basement kitchen
Dishwasher, microwave, oven (flat-topped one), fridge in main floor kitchen

HUGE family room with fireplace!

Beautiful wood floors in entry, main kitchen--carpeting through out rest of home

Formal dining area

Exterior entrance for basement as well as stairs on the interior

Pull-down attic

Deck with storage closet

Patio outside of basement

Washer and dryer provided

Rents for $1,395-security deposit equal to first month's rent

AVAILABLE early to mid June

Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 Kaplan Dr have any available units?
4131 Kaplan Dr has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 Kaplan Dr have?
Some of 4131 Kaplan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 Kaplan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4131 Kaplan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 Kaplan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4131 Kaplan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4131 Kaplan Dr offer parking?
No, 4131 Kaplan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4131 Kaplan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 Kaplan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 Kaplan Dr have a pool?
No, 4131 Kaplan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4131 Kaplan Dr have accessible units?
No, 4131 Kaplan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 Kaplan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 Kaplan Dr has units with dishwashers.
