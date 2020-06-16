2308 Myron Drive #201

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING: Lake Boone Trail Condo - CONDO LIVING WITH CONVENIENCE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT VENUES. This 3 bedroom unit could be your next home. Ready for immediate occupancy, enjoy this second floor condo, moments from 440 highway, shopping and dining establishments on Lake Boone Trail, a short commute to PNC Arena and the Fairgrounds. The unit features a stackable washer and dryer, flat top stove, built in microwave,brand new white cabinets, modern counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. 3 carpeted bedrooms have spacious closet space and ceiling fans. Unit has hardwoods in the living room, kitchen, and dining area. French doors off the living room lead to a balcony. An on site trash dumpster and recycle center is available and included in the rent. Tenant only pays electric- and no gas bill. Water is included. One assigned parking spot with additional parking available. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. No pets and no inside smoking. Call Rhyne Management for showings and questions at 919-787-9375.



