All apartments in Raleigh
Find more places like 2308 Myron Drive #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raleigh, NC
/
2308 Myron Drive #201
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:33 PM

2308 Myron Drive #201

2308 Myron Drive · (919) 787-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Raleigh
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Myron Drive, Raleigh, NC 27607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2308 Myron Drive #201 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
APPLICATION PENDING: Lake Boone Trail Condo - CONDO LIVING WITH CONVENIENCE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT VENUES. This 3 bedroom unit could be your next home. Ready for immediate occupancy, enjoy this second floor condo, moments from 440 highway, shopping and dining establishments on Lake Boone Trail, a short commute to PNC Arena and the Fairgrounds. The unit features a stackable washer and dryer, flat top stove, built in microwave,brand new white cabinets, modern counter tops, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. 3 carpeted bedrooms have spacious closet space and ceiling fans. Unit has hardwoods in the living room, kitchen, and dining area. French doors off the living room lead to a balcony. An on site trash dumpster and recycle center is available and included in the rent. Tenant only pays electric- and no gas bill. Water is included. One assigned parking spot with additional parking available. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. No pets and no inside smoking. Call Rhyne Management for showings and questions at 919-787-9375.

(RLNE5150748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Myron Drive #201 have any available units?
2308 Myron Drive #201 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Myron Drive #201 have?
Some of 2308 Myron Drive #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Myron Drive #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Myron Drive #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Myron Drive #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Myron Drive #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2308 Myron Drive #201 offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Myron Drive #201 does offer parking.
Does 2308 Myron Drive #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 Myron Drive #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Myron Drive #201 have a pool?
No, 2308 Myron Drive #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Myron Drive #201 have accessible units?
No, 2308 Myron Drive #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Myron Drive #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Myron Drive #201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2308 Myron Drive #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shamrock
740 Smallwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27605
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl
Raleigh, NC 27615
Wedgwood
740 Smallwood Dr
Raleigh, NC 27605
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr
Raleigh, NC 27609
Edgewater on Lake Lynn
3230 Stream Side Rd
Raleigh, NC 27613
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr
Raleigh, NC 27616
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St
Raleigh, NC 27601

Similar Pages

Raleigh 1 BedroomsRaleigh 2 Bedrooms
Raleigh Apartments with ParkingRaleigh Dog Friendly Apartments
Raleigh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Apex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NC
Carrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RaleighUniversity Park
Cameron VillageOlde East Raleigh
BrooklynWest Morgan

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Shaw UniversityWake Technical Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity