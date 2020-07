Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Available 7/15. Excellent location! Near downtown, NC State, I40/440. Great second floor condo! Open floor plan with large kitchen. Family Room/Dining opens to the kitchen and also allows access for your covered patio with extra storage.Two Large Bedrooms both with 2 separate baths. Washer and dryer included for tenant use. Water included with rent, along with community pool access. Welcome Home.