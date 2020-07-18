Sign Up
126 Cavalier Drive
Location
126 Cavalier Drive, Onslow County, NC 28546
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with a big backyard! Home is in a family friendly neighborhood! No pets!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 126 Cavalier Drive have any available units?
126 Cavalier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Onslow County, NC
.
What amenities does 126 Cavalier Drive have?
Some of 126 Cavalier Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 126 Cavalier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Cavalier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Cavalier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 126 Cavalier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Onslow County
.
Does 126 Cavalier Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Cavalier Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Cavalier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Cavalier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Cavalier Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Cavalier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Cavalier Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Cavalier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Cavalier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Cavalier Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Cavalier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Cavalier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
