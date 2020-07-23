/
/
jones county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
187 Apartments for rent in Jones County, NC📍
1 of 60
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1101 Main Street
1101 Main Street, Jones County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1980 sqft
Want 5 bedrooms? Or, 4 bedrooms and an office? Or 3 bedrooms, an office, and a playroom? This charming old-style country home has a fantastic floor plan with tons of possibilities - definitely space for everyone.
1 of 10
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
602 Maple Avenue
602 Maple Avenue, Maysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
undefined
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
6955 White Oak River Road
6955 White Oak River Road, Jones County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1680 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6955 White Oak River Road in Jones County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Jones County
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River Bend
100 Quarterdeck
100 Quarterdeck Townes, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1241 sqft
Lovely Furnished Townhome in River Bend - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971632)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
1 of 53
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
River Bend
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
River Bend
133 Quarterdeck Townes
133 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING. THIS 2 BED 21/2 BATH IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. EXTERIOR STORAGE, LARGE LIVING AREA MAKE THIS A VERY SPECIAL PLACE TO BE.
Results within 5 miles of Jones County
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
20 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$997
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
3 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4903 Woodbrook Drive
4903 Woodbrook Drive, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1540 sqft
4903 Woodbrook Drive Available 07/26/20 3BR/2BA in Deerfield on Progress Energy - Well kept 3BR/2BA home with upgraded bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River Bend
7 Pillory Circle
7 Pillory Circle, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
7 Pillory Circle - Apartment available in the River Bend Subdivision! - Cozy up in this duplex, built-in 1982, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a screened-in back porch! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, and a dishwasher.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
212 Skysail Blvd.
212 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,425
992 sqft
212 Skysail Blvd; Downtown Historic New Bern! - This Beautiful 992 sq. ft. condo features a 1 bedroom with walk in closet, 1 bath, den and balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
601 Peletier Loop Road K65
601 Pelletier Loop Road, Peletier, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Swansboro - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse that backs up to the golf course.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
1218 Walt Belamy Drive
1218 Walt Bellamy Drive, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$425
1218 Walt Bellamy Drive - Will accept Section 8! - Walking distance to Lawson Creek Park, convenient to shopping and medical. This home offers 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Refrigerator, stove, electric heating.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
787 Asbury Rd
787 Asbury Road, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$495
912 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Three Bedroom One bath 912 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $495 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Hill Farm Drive
108 Hill Farm Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Laminate flooring greets you in the 2x6 foyer. That leads you to the living room, dining room, and kitchen area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and beautiful counter tops.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
209 Pineflat Way
209 Pineflat Way, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2735 sqft
Beautiful, well laid out open floor plan in Hubert. This 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath boasts 2735 square feet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2575 sqft
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
413 Belgrade-Swansboro Road
413 Belgrade Swansboro Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex features a front porch, back deck, eat-in kitchen, pantry, washer/dryer hookups, and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
3500 Lefty Court
3500 Lefty Ct, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2387 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Hardee Farms open floor plan home with fenced back yard and 2 car garage available for move in mid August 2020. Home features formal living and dining rooms, large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and a loft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Queens Road
107 Queens Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
Cozy three bedroom home in Hubert located in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood just 10 minutes to Camp Lejeune & also 15 minutes to the beautiful white sandy beaches on Emerald Isle!! 3 bedroom home with living room, eat in kitchen w/range &
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Jones County area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, University of North Carolina Wilmington, Pitt Community College, and East Carolina University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wilmington, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, and Goldsboro have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCRocky Mount, NCWilson, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NC
Sneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCRiver Bend, NCBrices Creek, NC