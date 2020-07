301 Bryte Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BRIGHT AND OPEN 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN MOUNT HOLLY. LUSH GREEN LAWN THAT WRAPS AROUND TO THE BACKYARD WITH PAVER PATIO AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. LUXURY VINYL PLANK THROUGHOUT HOME AND TILED BATHROOM FLOORS. GREAT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE, CABINET STORAGE, AND RECESSED LIGHTING. WASHER/ DRYER INCLUDED. STORAGE BUILDING INCLUDED. 1 PET ALLOWED UNDER 30 LBS. REMOTELY CONTROL YOUR NEST THERMOSTAT THROUGH YOUR MOBILE DEVICE. NO SMOKING OR VAPING INSIDE OR ON PROPERTY. MUST MAKE AT LEASE 3X RENT AND NO EVICTION HISTORY. RENT KAYAKS LESS THAN A MILE AWAY ON THE CATAWBA RIVER. THIS HOME IS 1 MILE FROM I-85, 1.5 MILES TO BELMONT ABBEY AND 7 MILES TO CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL.