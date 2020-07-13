/
apartments with pool
115 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with pool
$
4 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
10620 Turkey Point Dr
10620 Turkey Point Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Close To The National Whitewater Center - This home is a lovely 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc" No Pets Allowed (RLNE4586818)
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
3 Units Available
Mountain Island
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.
1 Unit Available
Sunset Road
2413 Summer Meadow Court
2413 Summer Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1547 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
9803 Falling Stream Drive
9803 Falling Stream Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2497 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
9749 Tidal Court
9749 Tidal Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2066 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
10500 Southern Oak Court
10500 Southern Oak Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1076 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,076 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
Pawtuckett
6010 Sullins Road
6010 Sullins Road, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,499
1950 sqft
Spacious Charlotte Home with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
821 Gore Street
821 Gore Street, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1050 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,050 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
12233 Cane Branch Way
12233 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer.
1 Unit Available
Moores Chapel
10219 Hugue Way
10219 Hugue Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1615 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1526 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,526 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
18 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
22 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
23 Units Available
Wedgewood
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
$
22 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,047
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
18 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
$
20 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,001
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
$
26 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
$
10 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
