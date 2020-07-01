208 E. Catawba Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN READY! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in Mt. Holly. Home is all electric and features hardwood floors, patio off the back, large backyard with nice size storage building with 2 floors of storage space. Kitchen does have courtesy use appliances, (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher & W/D) There is a small island buffet that can be used in the center of the kitchen or off to the side.



* No Pets



(RLNE5637923)