208 E. Catawba Drive
208 E. Catawba Drive

208 East Catawba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 East Catawba Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in Mt. Holly. Home is all electric and features hardwood floors, patio off the back, large backyard with nice size storage building with 2 floors of storage space. Kitchen does have courtesy use appliances, (range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher & W/D) There is a small island buffet that can be used in the center of the kitchen or off to the side.

* No Pets

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E. Catawba Drive have any available units?
208 E. Catawba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 208 E. Catawba Drive have?
Some of 208 E. Catawba Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 E. Catawba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 E. Catawba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E. Catawba Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 E. Catawba Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 208 E. Catawba Drive offer parking?
No, 208 E. Catawba Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 E. Catawba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 E. Catawba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E. Catawba Drive have a pool?
No, 208 E. Catawba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 E. Catawba Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 E. Catawba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E. Catawba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 E. Catawba Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 E. Catawba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 E. Catawba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

