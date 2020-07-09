104 High Ridge Court W.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Ready to show! - Beautiful 2 story home located on cul-de-sac lot in the popular Deerfield Community of Mt. Holly. Home features 2,390 square feet of spacious living with extra perks throughout the home! 4 bedrooms, 3- 1/2 baths, 2 of the bedrooms are Master Suites with full private bath in each bedroom. Living room has gas log fireplace & French doors that open up to the screened in patio overlooking large backyard. Entry level does have a bonus area that could be used as formal dining room or office. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space with bar style counter top, dining room nook and private laundry room. Appliances are for courtesy use only, this includes -Gas range/oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, W/D & BBQ grill out back.



*Pets are conditional and up to the home owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com



(RLNE5799164)