Mount Holly, NC
104 High Ridge Court W.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

104 High Ridge Court W.

104 High Ridge Court West · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

104 High Ridge Court West, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Ready to show! - Beautiful 2 story home located on cul-de-sac lot in the popular Deerfield Community of Mt. Holly. Home features 2,390 square feet of spacious living with extra perks throughout the home! 4 bedrooms, 3- 1/2 baths, 2 of the bedrooms are Master Suites with full private bath in each bedroom. Living room has gas log fireplace & French doors that open up to the screened in patio overlooking large backyard. Entry level does have a bonus area that could be used as formal dining room or office. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space with bar style counter top, dining room nook and private laundry room. Appliances are for courtesy use only, this includes -Gas range/oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, W/D & BBQ grill out back.

*Pets are conditional and up to the home owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com

(RLNE5799164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 High Ridge Court W. have any available units?
104 High Ridge Court W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 104 High Ridge Court W. have?
Some of 104 High Ridge Court W.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 High Ridge Court W. currently offering any rent specials?
104 High Ridge Court W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 High Ridge Court W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 High Ridge Court W. is pet friendly.
Does 104 High Ridge Court W. offer parking?
No, 104 High Ridge Court W. does not offer parking.
Does 104 High Ridge Court W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 High Ridge Court W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 High Ridge Court W. have a pool?
No, 104 High Ridge Court W. does not have a pool.
Does 104 High Ridge Court W. have accessible units?
No, 104 High Ridge Court W. does not have accessible units.
Does 104 High Ridge Court W. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 High Ridge Court W. has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 High Ridge Court W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 High Ridge Court W. does not have units with air conditioning.

