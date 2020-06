Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great town home close to RTP, 540/40, RDU. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining, and kitchen. Granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,and huge pantry in kitchen. Large living space! The master en-suite has separate shower &garden tub. Second floor laundry and new Blinds, Refrigerator & W/D. Community pool close-by and shopping centers including WM Super center very near New Carpet, Hardwood flooring and new paint so house looks new. No pets!