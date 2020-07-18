1017 Oatney Ridge Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Kitts Creek! Graciously sized and appointed living spaces with hardwood flooring, a kitchen that says wow and custom blinds through out. Open floor plan with gas fireplace in family room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas range, built in microwave, tile back splash and a large island. Lots of built in storage, butler's pantry and added storage at garage. Have a 625 or better credit score with no collections or evictions. No pets, no smoking, no undergrad students. Avail 98/15/20