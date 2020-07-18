All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:10 PM

1017 Oatney Ridge Lane

1017 Oatney Ridge Lane · (919) 493-7633
Location

1017 Oatney Ridge Lane, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2252 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kitts Creek! Graciously sized and appointed living spaces with hardwood flooring, a kitchen that says wow and custom blinds through out. Open floor plan with gas fireplace in family room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas range, built in microwave, tile back splash and a large island. Lots of built in storage, butler's pantry and added storage at garage. Have a 625 or better credit score with no collections or evictions. No pets, no smoking, no undergrad students. Avail 98/15/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane have any available units?
1017 Oatney Ridge Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Oatney Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 Oatney Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

