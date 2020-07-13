/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 5 miles of China Grove
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
311 Kimball St
311 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
311 Kimball St Available 07/17/20 New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5887811)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2211 Brookview Avenue
2211 Brookview Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1302 sqft
- Cozy three bedroom home in quiet Kannapolis neighborhood. Updated carpet and paint throughout. Shady tree filled yard. Minutes to shopping, dining and I 85 (RLNE5891281)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Kimball St
313 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1260 sqft
313 Kimball St Available 07/17/20 New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5887881)
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Old Centergrove
559 Walter Street
559 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Harbour Towne
858 Anchor Way Northeast
858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Hartsell School
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Brookwood North
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
582 Easy Street
582 Easy Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1080 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
1239 Brecken Court
1239 Brecken Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2022 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout the home; new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entrance and dining room! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrrom traditional style home is located in the highly sought after Sidney's Grove subdivision! The
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1039 Holmes Avenue
1039 Holmes Street, Salisbury, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1194 sqft
A cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home withing walking distance to Krispy Kreme and next door to the very nice Forest Hill Park. Newly rehabbed with new stainless still appliances. The upstairs bonus room can be a used as a 4th bedroom.
