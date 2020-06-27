962 Hampton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Brick RANCH with BASEMENT in the heart of Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Great Room with built-ins and wood burning fireplace, Dining Room, large Living Room, open Kitchen with Breakfast and Pantry and a Laundry area with Washer/Dryer included. The Basement level is finished and features a large Rec Room, Wet Bar area, Utility Room/Workshop and a 3rd Full Bathroom. Enjoy the wooded views from the main level Screened Porch and Basement level Patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available within one week from an approved application and the lease term must end May 31, 2020 or May 31, 2021.