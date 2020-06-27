All apartments in Mooresville
962 Hampton Place
962 Hampton Place

962 Hampton Place · No Longer Available
Location

962 Hampton Place, Mooresville, NC 28115
White Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Brick RANCH with BASEMENT in the heart of Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Great Room with built-ins and wood burning fireplace, Dining Room, large Living Room, open Kitchen with Breakfast and Pantry and a Laundry area with Washer/Dryer included. The Basement level is finished and features a large Rec Room, Wet Bar area, Utility Room/Workshop and a 3rd Full Bathroom. Enjoy the wooded views from the main level Screened Porch and Basement level Patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available within one week from an approved application and the lease term must end May 31, 2020 or May 31, 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

