Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming home with many recent updates: paint in popular color pallet, wood look floors and tile floors. Kitchen equipped with frig, stove, dishwasher and great tile back splash! Laundry-Mud room equipped with washer and dryer, leads to deck and backyard! Basement has new look as well, check out all the storage space! Town is working on the roads, adding new storm drainage and sidewalks! MGSD: South, East Mooresville Intermediate, Mooresville Middle, Mooresville High.