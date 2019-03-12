754 N Church Street

Amenities

RANCH home in Downtown Mooresville For Rent! With just over 700 square feet, this home has front entry that leads into the Living and Dining area, Kitchen with refrigerator, electric range/oven and Laundry closet. 2 Bedrooms share an updated Full Bath. You will enjoy a large Covered Patio, Storage Shed in the backyard and there is ample parking. This property is located within walking distance to Downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping! Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!