Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
754 N Church Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

754 N Church Street

754 North Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

754 North Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RANCH home in Downtown Mooresville For Rent! With just over 700 square feet, this home has front entry that leads into the Living and Dining area, Kitchen with refrigerator, electric range/oven and Laundry closet. 2 Bedrooms share an updated Full Bath. You will enjoy a large Covered Patio, Storage Shed in the backyard and there is ample parking. This property is located within walking distance to Downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping! Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 N Church Street have any available units?
754 N Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 N Church Street have?
Some of 754 N Church Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 N Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
754 N Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 N Church Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 N Church Street is pet friendly.
Does 754 N Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 754 N Church Street offers parking.
Does 754 N Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 N Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 N Church Street have a pool?
No, 754 N Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 754 N Church Street have accessible units?
No, 754 N Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 754 N Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 N Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.

