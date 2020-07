Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Rocking chair front porch overlooking level/clear lot. Walk to local shops and restaurants. Home has had recent updates which include newer flooring and paint. All Stainless steel appliances included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher and Stove/Oven. Granite countertops in the kitchen and sharp looking cabinets. You have to see this one, it will not last long! Will consider 1 small dog only, no cats!