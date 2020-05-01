70 Spencer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport parking playground

70 Spencer; Cute home across the street from Magla Park - Spacious 1 bedroom home that is move in ready. New carpet in living room and new laminate flooring in foyer. Large eat in kitchen, there is an additional room that could be used as a den or small office but has no closet. Large flat corner lot with a 1 car carport and storage building. Across the street from Magla Park that has a playground, basketball courts, baseball field, batting cages and pavilion.



Schools: Elementary: Parkview; Middle: Mooresville; High: Mooresville



Directions: Hwy 150 S on Selma to Left on Brookwood DR, L on Spencer. Home on the corner to the right. Has carport in back.



(RLNE4027117)