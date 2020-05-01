All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

70 Spencer Ave

70 Spencer Ave · (704) 799-7510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Spencer Ave, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 70 Spencer Ave · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
70 Spencer; Cute home across the street from Magla Park - Spacious 1 bedroom home that is move in ready. New carpet in living room and new laminate flooring in foyer. Large eat in kitchen, there is an additional room that could be used as a den or small office but has no closet. Large flat corner lot with a 1 car carport and storage building. Across the street from Magla Park that has a playground, basketball courts, baseball field, batting cages and pavilion.

Schools: Elementary: Parkview; Middle: Mooresville; High: Mooresville

Directions: Hwy 150 S on Selma to Left on Brookwood DR, L on Spencer. Home on the corner to the right. Has carport in back.

(RLNE4027117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Spencer Ave have any available units?
70 Spencer Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Spencer Ave have?
Some of 70 Spencer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Spencer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
70 Spencer Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Spencer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Spencer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 70 Spencer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 70 Spencer Ave does offer parking.
Does 70 Spencer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Spencer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Spencer Ave have a pool?
No, 70 Spencer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 70 Spencer Ave have accessible units?
No, 70 Spencer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Spencer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Spencer Ave has units with dishwashers.
