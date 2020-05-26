610 S Main St, Unit 28

Amenities

Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions,

www.600southmain.com



This unit #28. Two (2) bedroom , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome with bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets and large dogs are welcome. Off street parking for two cars per unit. Security Cameras. All utilities paid by tenant. One block walking distance to restaurants, burgers and brewery. Five blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Local ownership and management, responsive maintenance.

