Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

610 S Main St, Unit 28

610 S Main St · (704) 251-9542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 28 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
610 S Main St, Unit 28 - Property Id: 96571

Affordable living in Downtown Mooresville. Walking distance to restaurants. APPOINTMENTS available or have any questions,
please contact us by email through our website for appointment: www.600southmain.com

This unit #28. Two (2) bedroom , 1.5 bath Townhome, all utilities paid by tenant. Garbage is provided by Landlord. Two (2) dedicated parking spaces per unit. Two story townhome with bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer hookup in every unit. Pets and large dogs are welcome. Off street parking for two cars per unit. Security Cameras. All utilities paid by tenant. One block walking distance to restaurants, burgers and brewery. Five blocks to downtown Mooresville restaurants and shopping. Local ownership and management, responsive maintenance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96571
Property Id 96571

(RLNE5771218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 have any available units?
610 S Main St, Unit 28 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 have?
Some of 610 S Main St, Unit 28's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S Main St, Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
610 S Main St, Unit 28 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S Main St, Unit 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 S Main St, Unit 28 is pet friendly.
Does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 offer parking?
Yes, 610 S Main St, Unit 28 does offer parking.
Does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 S Main St, Unit 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 have a pool?
No, 610 S Main St, Unit 28 does not have a pool.
Does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 610 S Main St, Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S Main St, Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 S Main St, Unit 28 has units with dishwashers.
