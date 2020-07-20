603 N Church St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic large bungalow home located in the center of Old Historical Mooresville. Walking distance to stores, shops, restaurants, businesses and government agencies. Recently installed new HVAC system. Beautiful interior paint job and gorgeous wood floors. Laundry hook-up.



Please email with tenant household member number and ages, household income, and whether any pets. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112202

(RLNE4819145)