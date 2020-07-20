All apartments in Mooresville
603 N Church St
603 N Church St

603 South Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 South Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic large bungalow home - Property Id: 112202

Classic large bungalow home located in the center of Old Historical Mooresville. Walking distance to stores, shops, restaurants, businesses and government agencies. Recently installed new HVAC system. Beautiful interior paint job and gorgeous wood floors. Laundry hook-up.

Please email with tenant household member number and ages, household income, and whether any pets. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112202
Property Id 112202

(RLNE4819145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 N Church St have any available units?
603 N Church St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 N Church St have?
Some of 603 N Church St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 N Church St currently offering any rent specials?
603 N Church St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 N Church St pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 N Church St is pet friendly.
Does 603 N Church St offer parking?
No, 603 N Church St does not offer parking.
Does 603 N Church St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 N Church St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 N Church St have a pool?
No, 603 N Church St does not have a pool.
Does 603 N Church St have accessible units?
No, 603 N Church St does not have accessible units.
Does 603 N Church St have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 N Church St does not have units with dishwashers.
