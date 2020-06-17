344 W Mclelland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. This home features a very open living room area and separate dining room. Rocking chair front porch and a nice deck overlooking the large backyard. Convenient location in downtown Mooresville!.



The Security Deposit shown above includes a refundable security deposit and a non-refundable cleaning and move out fee, and is indicative for those applicants with an excellent credit history. If your credit score and other information do not meet our strict standards for standard occupancy, you may still be able to move into the home with a higher security deposit and/or fees



Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)