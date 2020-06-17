All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:47 PM

344 W Mclelland Ave

344 West Mclelland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

344 West Mclelland Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors throughout. This home features a very open living room area and separate dining room. Rocking chair front porch and a nice deck overlooking the large backyard. Convenient location in downtown Mooresville!.

The Security Deposit shown above includes a refundable security deposit and a non-refundable cleaning and move out fee, and is indicative for those applicants with an excellent credit history. If your credit score and other information do not meet our strict standards for standard occupancy, you may still be able to move into the home with a higher security deposit and/or fees

Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 W Mclelland Ave have any available units?
344 W Mclelland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 W Mclelland Ave have?
Some of 344 W Mclelland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 W Mclelland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
344 W Mclelland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 W Mclelland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 W Mclelland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 344 W Mclelland Ave offer parking?
No, 344 W Mclelland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 344 W Mclelland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 W Mclelland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 W Mclelland Ave have a pool?
No, 344 W Mclelland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 344 W Mclelland Ave have accessible units?
No, 344 W Mclelland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 344 W Mclelland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 W Mclelland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

