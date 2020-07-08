All apartments in Mooresville
330 Fieldstone Road

330 Fieldstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Fieldstone Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious full-brick home with full basement is in a premium location; walking distance to the stadium at Mooresville High School in a desirable well-established neighborhood with parks and mature trees, not far from Mooresville's historic downtown with shopping, dining and events. The home includes spacious living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level, with newer appliances and refinished wood floors. Downstairs you will find a full basement with garage and plenty of room for storage or a workshop. There is a full bath and a 4th bedroom or bonus room with its own mini heating/cooling system (not included in heated square footage numbers), and a laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. There is ample parking or patio space on the huge concrete pad between the back of the home and the huge fenced back yard with beautiful trees. Storage shed. No pets, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Fieldstone Road have any available units?
330 Fieldstone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Fieldstone Road have?
Some of 330 Fieldstone Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Fieldstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
330 Fieldstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Fieldstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 330 Fieldstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 330 Fieldstone Road offer parking?
Yes, 330 Fieldstone Road offers parking.
Does 330 Fieldstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Fieldstone Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Fieldstone Road have a pool?
No, 330 Fieldstone Road does not have a pool.
Does 330 Fieldstone Road have accessible units?
No, 330 Fieldstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Fieldstone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Fieldstone Road has units with dishwashers.

