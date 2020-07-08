330 Fieldstone Road

Amenities

This spacious full-brick home with full basement is in a premium location; walking distance to the stadium at Mooresville High School in a desirable well-established neighborhood with parks and mature trees, not far from Mooresville's historic downtown with shopping, dining and events. The home includes spacious living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level, with newer appliances and refinished wood floors. Downstairs you will find a full basement with garage and plenty of room for storage or a workshop. There is a full bath and a 4th bedroom or bonus room with its own mini heating/cooling system (not included in heated square footage numbers), and a laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. There is ample parking or patio space on the huge concrete pad between the back of the home and the huge fenced back yard with beautiful trees. Storage shed. No pets, no smoking.