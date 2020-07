Amenities

Home on corner fenced lot with side load garage just around corner from COMMUNITY POOL, clubhouse and playground. 3rd full bath/ bedroom downstairs perfect for in-law suite. Sitting rm off master made into rm for office or 5th bedroom (no closet) Sunken family room opens to large kitchen w huge pantry, wood like floor in entry and dining room, Tank less water heater,HVAC dual unit. Flat backyard Call for rental criteria Award Winning Mooresville Schools