174 Rainberry Drive

Amenities
Beautiful & Spacious Home with many upgrades throughout like: Wood Floors on Main level, newer carpets on the upper levels, Home Office w/French Doors, Backpack/Bookbag station, Walk-in Pantry, Kitchen work station, Custom Colors and Wood Trimmings. 2nd level has a Loft/Flex Space area central to all bedrooms and Laundry. 3rd Level has Bonus Room and Full Bathroom, perfect for guests. Fenced in Back Yard has extended Patio and mature landscaping. Neighborhood Pool and Playground for additional enjoyment! Small dog only, no cats!