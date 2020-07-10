All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

174 Rainberry Drive

174 Rainberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

174 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful & Spacious Home with many upgrades throughout like: Wood Floors on Main level, newer carpets on the upper levels, Home Office w/French Doors, Backpack/Bookbag station, Walk-in Pantry, Kitchen work station, Custom Colors and Wood Trimmings. 2nd level has a Loft/Flex Space area central to all bedrooms and Laundry. 3rd Level has Bonus Room and Full Bathroom, perfect for guests. Fenced in Back Yard has extended Patio and mature landscaping. Neighborhood Pool and Playground for additional enjoyment! Small dog only, no cats!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Rainberry Drive have any available units?
174 Rainberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 Rainberry Drive have?
Some of 174 Rainberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Rainberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
174 Rainberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Rainberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Rainberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 174 Rainberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 174 Rainberry Drive offers parking.
Does 174 Rainberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Rainberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Rainberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 174 Rainberry Drive has a pool.
Does 174 Rainberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 174 Rainberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Rainberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Rainberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

