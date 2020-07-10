174 Rainberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful & Spacious Home with many upgrades throughout like: Wood Floors on Main level, newer carpets on the upper levels, Home Office w/French Doors, Backpack/Bookbag station, Walk-in Pantry, Kitchen work station, Custom Colors and Wood Trimmings. 2nd level has a Loft/Flex Space area central to all bedrooms and Laundry. 3rd Level has Bonus Room and Full Bathroom, perfect for guests. Fenced in Back Yard has extended Patio and mature landscaping. Neighborhood Pool and Playground for additional enjoyment! Small dog only, no cats!