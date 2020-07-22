All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
173 Rainberry Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

173 Rainberry Drive

173 Rainberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

173 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

173 Rainberry Dr -

(RLNE5899062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Rainberry Drive have any available units?
173 Rainberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 173 Rainberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Rainberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Rainberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive offer parking?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
