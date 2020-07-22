Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 173 Rainberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
173 Rainberry Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
173 Rainberry Drive
173 Rainberry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
173 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
173 Rainberry Dr -
(RLNE5899062)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have any available units?
173 Rainberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 173 Rainberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
173 Rainberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Rainberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive offer parking?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have a pool?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Rainberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Rainberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Similar Pages
Mooresville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville Apartments with Balconies
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Rural Hall, NC
Denver, NC
Albemarle, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College