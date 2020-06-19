169 Singleton Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the main level with updated counters and black appliances in the kitchen. Double master suites & washer and dryer are upstairs. Enjoy a maintenance free backyard! Pets are not accepted in this home.



Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $99 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)