Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
169 Singleton Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:58 PM

169 Singleton Rd

169 Singleton Road · (704) 946-5516
Location

169 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with garage in Morrison Plantation! Walking distance to Harris Teeter and many shops and restaurants. This home offers hardwood floors throughout the main level with updated counters and black appliances in the kitchen. Double master suites & washer and dryer are upstairs. Enjoy a maintenance free backyard! Pets are not accepted in this home.

Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $99 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Singleton Rd have any available units?
169 Singleton Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Singleton Rd have?
Some of 169 Singleton Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Singleton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
169 Singleton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Singleton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Singleton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 169 Singleton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 169 Singleton Rd does offer parking.
Does 169 Singleton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 Singleton Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Singleton Rd have a pool?
No, 169 Singleton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 169 Singleton Rd have accessible units?
No, 169 Singleton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Singleton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Singleton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
