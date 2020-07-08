168 Harbor Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated home located in Harbor Cove with a boat slip. 5 bedroom 3 bath home located on a cul-de-sac near the community pool with lake views. This home has something for everyone...Sunroom, 2-story great room, large open kitchen with breakfast bar & island, dining room, office/study, bedroom on the main level, master suite with his & hers vanities, jetted tub, and separate closets. Easy commute, close to shopping and restaurants. The community features a waterfront pool, natural area, sidewalks, and streetlights. One small dog under 40lbs will be considered. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.