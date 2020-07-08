168 Harbor Cove Lane

Amenities
Recently updated home located in Harbor Cove with a boat slip. 5 bedroom 3 bath home located on a cul-de-sac near the community pool with lake views. This home has something for everyone...Sunroom, 2-story great room, large open kitchen with breakfast bar & island, dining room, office/study, bedroom on the main level, master suite with his & hers vanities, jetted tub, and separate closets. Easy commute, close to shopping and restaurants. The community features a waterfront pool, natural area, sidewalks, and streetlights. One small dog under 40lbs will be considered. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.