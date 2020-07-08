All apartments in Mooresville
Location

168 Harbor Cove Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated home located in Harbor Cove with a boat slip. 5 bedroom 3 bath home located on a cul-de-sac near the community pool with lake views. This home has something for everyone...Sunroom, 2-story great room, large open kitchen with breakfast bar & island, dining room, office/study, bedroom on the main level, master suite with his & hers vanities, jetted tub, and separate closets. Easy commute, close to shopping and restaurants. The community features a waterfront pool, natural area, sidewalks, and streetlights. One small dog under 40lbs will be considered. Smoking is prohibited in all of our rental properties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

