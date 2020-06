Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

167 Portstown Way;Cute 2Br, townhome Community has pool and walking trails! - Location! Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome very convenient to the interstate, shopping, restaurants and more! Located in desirable Brookhaven which has a community pool and walking trails! Clean and move in ready!



Neighborhood: Brookhaven



Directions: I-77N to exit 36, Right on Hwy.150 east, Left into Brookhaven community on Portstown Way, townhome is on the left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5446431)