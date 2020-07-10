All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 149 Autry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
149 Autry Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

149 Autry Avenue

149 Autry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

149 Autry Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
4 Bedroom home in Morrison Plantation with an open floorplan and covered front porch. The Kitchen has wood floors, smooth top stove, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, breakfast area, and island. The formal dining room has wood trim and arched entryways! Sitting room located just inside the front door. Living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. The laundry room is located on second level for convenience. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity. Private, fenced backyard with storage building. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are in AS-Is condition. NO cats and 1 small dog only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Autry Avenue have any available units?
149 Autry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Autry Avenue have?
Some of 149 Autry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Autry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 Autry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Autry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Autry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 149 Autry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 Autry Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 Autry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Autry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Autry Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 Autry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 Autry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 Autry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Autry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Autry Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville Apartments with BalconyMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College