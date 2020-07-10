149 Autry Avenue

Amenities

4 Bedroom home in Morrison Plantation with an open floorplan and covered front porch. The Kitchen has wood floors, smooth top stove, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, breakfast area, and island. The formal dining room has wood trim and arched entryways! Sitting room located just inside the front door. Living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. The laundry room is located on second level for convenience. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity. Private, fenced backyard with storage building. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are in AS-Is condition. NO cats and 1 small dog only.