148 Alexandria Dr.

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

You're going to fall in love with this gorgeous 1.5 story craftsman home! Located in the desirable Foxfield subdivision in Mooresville, 148 Alexandria Drive sits on a beautifully tree-lined lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street.



Enter through the front door and experience this lovely home's open floorplan with hardwood flooring throughout much of the main level. Look to one side and you'll find a beautiful front room with French doors that could serve as a formal living room or quiet office. Look to the other side to see a formal dining room with upgraded lighting and attractive chair rail. In the heart of the home sits a large family room with cozy fireplace open to a fabulous gourmet kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, gas cooktop and deluxe stainless steel appliance package.



The first floor master suite is a well-appointed space with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and gorgeous five piece en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms, powder room, full bath and laundry room with washer and dryer to stay for tenant use complete the main level. A spacious fourth bedroom with full bath is located upstairs, above the attached 2-car garage.



Step out the backdoor and you're in for a real treat! A huge deck sprawls across most of the back of the home and overlooks the mature trees and private backyard. This spot is ideal for outdoor entertaining and relaxing at home. PLUS, landscaping service is included in the price of rent! Enjoy a well-maintained lawn year round without lifting a finger.



Zoned for desirable Mooresville schools!



Located in southern Mooresville, this home has easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife in both the greater Mooresville and Lake Norman areas. Enjoy a round of golf at the Town of Mooresville Golf Club or recreation both on and off the lake at Lake Norman State Park, just a short drive away! Close to I-77 access putting all of Charlotte on your doorstep.



Pets conditional.



This property is currently occupied. A 24 hour notice is required and all showings must be with a licensed broker. The broker is to contact Showing Time to schedule showing.