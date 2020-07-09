145 Four Seasons Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

When only the best will do! Stunning home with amazing floorplan. True open concept with lots of natural light. The kitchen features a sprawling island, extensive counter space with granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop and gorgeous upgraded cabinets,and walk-in pantry! The dining area looks out to the private backyard. Oversized great room open to kitchen, dining room and Sunroom. First floor has an awesome drop zone, home office nook off the kitchen & flex room that will make an ideal home office! Upstairs: large master suite complete with shower, separate tub, and large walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms, large loft, oversized full bath. The large laundry room with sink is conveniently upstairs, no more lugging clothes up and down the stairs! Out in the backyard, you'll love the fenced backyard. The neighborhood pool, with plenty of lounge chairs to relax on, awesome kiddy pool with water slide and playground is just around the corner! This home is beautiful and move-in ready!