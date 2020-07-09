All apartments in Mooresville
145 Four Seasons Way

145 Four Seasons Way · No Longer Available
Location

145 Four Seasons Way, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
When only the best will do! Stunning home with amazing floorplan. True open concept with lots of natural light. The kitchen features a sprawling island, extensive counter space with granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop and gorgeous upgraded cabinets,and walk-in pantry! The dining area looks out to the private backyard. Oversized great room open to kitchen, dining room and Sunroom. First floor has an awesome drop zone, home office nook off the kitchen & flex room that will make an ideal home office! Upstairs: large master suite complete with shower, separate tub, and large walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms, large loft, oversized full bath. The large laundry room with sink is conveniently upstairs, no more lugging clothes up and down the stairs! Out in the backyard, you'll love the fenced backyard. The neighborhood pool, with plenty of lounge chairs to relax on, awesome kiddy pool with water slide and playground is just around the corner! This home is beautiful and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Four Seasons Way have any available units?
145 Four Seasons Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Four Seasons Way have?
Some of 145 Four Seasons Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Four Seasons Way currently offering any rent specials?
145 Four Seasons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Four Seasons Way pet-friendly?
No, 145 Four Seasons Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 145 Four Seasons Way offer parking?
Yes, 145 Four Seasons Way offers parking.
Does 145 Four Seasons Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Four Seasons Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Four Seasons Way have a pool?
Yes, 145 Four Seasons Way has a pool.
Does 145 Four Seasons Way have accessible units?
No, 145 Four Seasons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Four Seasons Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Four Seasons Way does not have units with dishwashers.

