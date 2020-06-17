134 Cole Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage located in the desirable Oaks on Main community. Beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Dream kitchen with remarkable counter space, wonderful island, pantry, and tons of storage. Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace making this a great home for Entertaining. Head upstairs to the Master Suite with vaulted and tray ceiling with a wonderful Relaxing area. Master bath has a relaxing garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Laundry on 2 floor for convenience with washer/dryer included. Also find 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor. Go on upstairs to the 3rd floor to enjoy the bonus room, bedroom, and full bath. Enjoy the Private fenced back yard. A must see!