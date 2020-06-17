All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

134 Cole Drive

134 Cole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Cole Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage located in the desirable Oaks on Main community. Beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Dream kitchen with remarkable counter space, wonderful island, pantry, and tons of storage. Kitchen opens to living room with fireplace making this a great home for Entertaining. Head upstairs to the Master Suite with vaulted and tray ceiling with a wonderful Relaxing area. Master bath has a relaxing garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Laundry on 2 floor for convenience with washer/dryer included. Also find 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor. Go on upstairs to the 3rd floor to enjoy the bonus room, bedroom, and full bath. Enjoy the Private fenced back yard. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Cole Drive have any available units?
134 Cole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Cole Drive have?
Some of 134 Cole Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Cole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Cole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Cole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Cole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 134 Cole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Cole Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Cole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Cole Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Cole Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Cole Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Cole Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Cole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Cole Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Cole Drive has units with dishwashers.
