129 Tomahawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park fire pit parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW Lakewalk home with tons of upgrades AND brand new slate patio & firepit in the perfectly sized fenced back yard. Open floorplan that appeals to most lifestyles in this Lakefront community. 1.5 story home with master on main, double door entry, 12' ceilings, lots of windows to let the natural sunlight in, huge 2nd floor bonus, double wall oven, gas cooktop, deluxe moldings, built in drop zone, oversize tile shower w/seat in master, granite in baths/kitchen, stainless appliances, brushed nickel faucets, gas fireplace and covered back porch. Community offers canoe/paddleboard launch site & boardwalk, pool, future Boat/RV storage, paved nature trails, dog park & playground. Fully irrigated yard. Neighborhood of all new homes in a great location in close proximity to everything Mooresville has to offer. Please note Zillow aerial is not updated -homes on this street are complete, so no worries about construction going on. FOR SALE, FOR LEASE OR LEASE PURCHASE!