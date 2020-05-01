All apartments in Mooresville
129 Tomahawk Drive
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

129 Tomahawk Drive

129 Tomahawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

129 Tomahawk Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW Lakewalk home with tons of upgrades AND brand new slate patio & firepit in the perfectly sized fenced back yard. Open floorplan that appeals to most lifestyles in this Lakefront community. 1.5 story home with master on main, double door entry, 12' ceilings, lots of windows to let the natural sunlight in, huge 2nd floor bonus, double wall oven, gas cooktop, deluxe moldings, built in drop zone, oversize tile shower w/seat in master, granite in baths/kitchen, stainless appliances, brushed nickel faucets, gas fireplace and covered back porch. Community offers canoe/paddleboard launch site & boardwalk, pool, future Boat/RV storage, paved nature trails, dog park & playground. Fully irrigated yard. Neighborhood of all new homes in a great location in close proximity to everything Mooresville has to offer. Please note Zillow aerial is not updated -homes on this street are complete, so no worries about construction going on. FOR SALE, FOR LEASE OR LEASE PURCHASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Tomahawk Drive have any available units?
129 Tomahawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Tomahawk Drive have?
Some of 129 Tomahawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Tomahawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Tomahawk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Tomahawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Tomahawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 129 Tomahawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 129 Tomahawk Drive offers parking.
Does 129 Tomahawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Tomahawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Tomahawk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 129 Tomahawk Drive has a pool.
Does 129 Tomahawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Tomahawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Tomahawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Tomahawk Drive has units with dishwashers.

