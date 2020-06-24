All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

128 Steinbeck Way A

128 Steinbeck Way Unit a · No Longer Available
Location

128 Steinbeck Way Unit a, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

128 Steinbeck Way A Available 04/08/19 Coming Soon! - Nice, end unit townhome located in Legacy Village. Walk to LNRMC & Lowe's corporate. Covered balcony overlooking common green space. Oak floors on first floor, granite counter tops, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, tile surrounds, marble countertops in bath, etc. All appliances remain. Unit also has attached garage! Community has sidewalks, streetlights!

Directions: I-77 (N) to exit 33 (R) off exit take first (R) onto Fairview Rd. Complex is on your right just past entry to Lowes corporate
CALL STIKELEATHER REALTY & AUCTION TODAY 704-664-7355

(RLNE2032241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

