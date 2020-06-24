Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

128 Steinbeck Way A Available 04/08/19 Coming Soon! - Nice, end unit townhome located in Legacy Village. Walk to LNRMC & Lowe's corporate. Covered balcony overlooking common green space. Oak floors on first floor, granite counter tops, 42 inch kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, tile surrounds, marble countertops in bath, etc. All appliances remain. Unit also has attached garage! Community has sidewalks, streetlights!



Directions: I-77 (N) to exit 33 (R) off exit take first (R) onto Fairview Rd. Complex is on your right just past entry to Lowes corporate

CALL STIKELEATHER REALTY & AUCTION TODAY 704-664-7355



