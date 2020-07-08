126 Barnhardt Loop

Amenities
Highly desirable end unit! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with master on main. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, wood floors on the main level, neutral colors throughout, and a two-story great room. Private patio out back with storage closet. Brookhaven Community offers a pool & gazebo. Close to Exit 36 off of I-77. Easy access to all the conveniences of NC- 150/River Hwy and close to downtown Mooresville as well. Units here don't stay on the market for long; no pets/no smokers. $75 application fee per adult. No showings until July 1st. Move in July 5, 2020...Contact Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990