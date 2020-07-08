All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
126 Barnhardt Loop
126 Barnhardt Loop

126 Barnhardt Loop · No Longer Available
Location

126 Barnhardt Loop, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Highly desirable end unit! Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with master on main. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, wood floors on the main level, neutral colors throughout, and a two-story great room. Private patio out back with storage closet. Brookhaven Community offers a pool & gazebo. Close to Exit 36 off of I-77. Easy access to all the conveniences of NC- 150/River Hwy and close to downtown Mooresville as well. Units here don't stay on the market for long; no pets/no smokers. $75 application fee per adult. No showings until July 1st. Move in July 5, 2020...Contact Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

