125 Morrocroft Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 Morrocroft Lane

125 Morrocroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

125 Morrocroft Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Freshly painted 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home within the Iredell-Statesville School system. Spacious home with Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen, Great Room with gas fireplace and TV wall mount, 1 Main level bedroom, and full bath. Large Master Suite equipped with a soaker tub, separate shower, dual vanities, 3 additional bedrooms on upper level. Morrison Plantation offers sidewalks, street lights, and neighborhood pool for your enjoyment. No cats! A small dog will be considered. 2 Year Lease. Refrigerator in AS IS condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

