125 Morrocroft Lane

Freshly painted 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home within the Iredell-Statesville School system. Spacious home with Formal Dining, Eat-in Kitchen, Great Room with gas fireplace and TV wall mount, 1 Main level bedroom, and full bath. Large Master Suite equipped with a soaker tub, separate shower, dual vanities, 3 additional bedrooms on upper level. Morrison Plantation offers sidewalks, street lights, and neighborhood pool for your enjoyment. No cats! A small dog will be considered. 2 Year Lease. Refrigerator in AS IS condition.