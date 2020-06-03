All apartments in Mooresville
121 Collenton Lane

121 Collenton Lane · (704) 654-3317
Location

121 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2480 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open floorplan offers many unique features, upstairs loft, tile floors, granite countertops, gas fireplace, built in desk and a garage & more. Enjoy the best of nature from screened porch w/wooded views & sounds of quiet stream in back. You don't want to miss this beautiful home won't last long! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Collenton Lane have any available units?
121 Collenton Lane has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Collenton Lane have?
Some of 121 Collenton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Collenton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
121 Collenton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Collenton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Collenton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 121 Collenton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 121 Collenton Lane does offer parking.
Does 121 Collenton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Collenton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Collenton Lane have a pool?
No, 121 Collenton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 121 Collenton Lane have accessible units?
No, 121 Collenton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Collenton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Collenton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
