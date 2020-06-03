121 Collenton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open floorplan offers many unique features, upstairs loft, tile floors, granite countertops, gas fireplace, built in desk and a garage & more. Enjoy the best of nature from screened porch w/wooded views & sounds of quiet stream in back. You don't want to miss this beautiful home won't last long! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.