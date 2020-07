Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3Br./2.5Ba. home in desirable Morrison Plantation. Main level Master Suite with large walk in closet. Beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless steel opens to Great Room with fireplace. Detached garage with extra storage and fenced yard. Washer and dryer are for convenience only, landlord may not repair or replace. Home is located in a gated part of the community.