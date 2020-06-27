All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:16 PM

118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E

118 Walnut Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

118 Walnut Cove Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E Available 08/31/19 2 bedroom Townhome - Location! Location! In the most desirable Waterlyn subdivision, this 2 BR 2 1/2 bath town home has 2 spacious master suites upstairs, complete hardwood flooring downstairs, huge front porch, detached car garage and additional parking pod with 1365 SF of living area. Washer and dryer included. Great schools, minutes from Lowes Head Quarters, Lake Norman Hospital and easy access to I-77. Very modern community kids friendly swimming pool. All for monthly rent of $1300.00

(RLNE3515250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E have any available units?
118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E have?
Some of 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E offers parking.
Does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E has a pool.
Does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E have accessible units?
No, 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College