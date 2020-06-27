Amenities

118 Walnut Cove DR. Unit E Available 08/31/19 2 bedroom Townhome - Location! Location! In the most desirable Waterlyn subdivision, this 2 BR 2 1/2 bath town home has 2 spacious master suites upstairs, complete hardwood flooring downstairs, huge front porch, detached car garage and additional parking pod with 1365 SF of living area. Washer and dryer included. Great schools, minutes from Lowes Head Quarters, Lake Norman Hospital and easy access to I-77. Very modern community kids friendly swimming pool. All for monthly rent of $1300.00



