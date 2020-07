Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

116 Dovetail Dr., Ranch in Kistler Mill - Nice size ranch with bonus room located in the Mooresville Graded School District. Fenced backyard and patio. Small dogs under 25lbs. only & cats OK.



Neighborhood: Kistler Mill



Schools: Elementary: Rocky River; Middle: Mooresville; High: Mooresville



Directions: South on Hwy 3 Right on Kistler Farm Rd, Left on Sawhorse, Right on Rusty Nail, Left on Dovetail, Home on Left



(RLNE2956666)