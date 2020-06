Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large ranch home with bonus room. In 2016 the home had all interior freshly painted , newer carpet and newer wood laminate flooring in the foyer, great room and master! There is tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and upgraded light fixtures. Fenced in backyard, Mooresville graded schools. No cats.