Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 3 bdrm 3.5 bth townhouse is available now. The master bedroom and laundry closet are downstairs. The family room features a gas fireplace. All kitchen appliances are included. The upstairs has a loft, 2 bdrms and plenty of storage. There's a patio and one car garage. Water is included.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.