112 Milroy Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 1 car garage . Located in Curtis Pond neighborhood. Walking trails and a pond. This home is close to shopping and dining and downtown mooresville and I-77.



Available for a immediate move in



This home features:



* Living room with a fireplace

* Kitchen equipped with appliances

* Dining room

* Formal dining room

* Central air & gas heat

* Laundry room

* 1 car garage , Driveway

* Backyard

* Community pool



To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL 1 CAT AND 1 DOG UNDER 15 POUNDS ONLY !



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Mooresville Intermediate

Mooresville Middle

Mooresville Senior High