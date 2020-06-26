112 Milroy Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 1 car garage . Located in Curtis Pond neighborhood. Walking trails and a pond. This home is close to shopping and dining and downtown mooresville and I-77.
Available for a immediate move in
This home features:
* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen equipped with appliances
* Dining room
* Formal dining room
* Central air & gas heat
* Laundry room
* 1 car garage , Driveway
* Backyard
* Community pool
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL 1 CAT AND 1 DOG UNDER 15 POUNDS ONLY !
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
Mooresville Intermediate
Mooresville Middle
Mooresville Senior High