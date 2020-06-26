All apartments in Mooresville
112 Milroy Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

112 Milroy Lane

112 Milroy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

112 Milroy Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 1 car garage . Located in Curtis Pond neighborhood. Walking trails and a pond. This home is close to shopping and dining and downtown mooresville and I-77.

Available for a immediate move in

This home features:

* Living room with a fireplace
* Kitchen equipped with appliances
* Dining room
* Formal dining room
* Central air & gas heat
* Laundry room
* 1 car garage , Driveway
* Backyard
* Community pool

To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com . Additional listings at www.k2rental.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL 1 CAT AND 1 DOG UNDER 15 POUNDS ONLY !

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

Mooresville Intermediate
Mooresville Middle
Mooresville Senior High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Milroy Lane have any available units?
112 Milroy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Milroy Lane have?
Some of 112 Milroy Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Milroy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Milroy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Milroy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Milroy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 112 Milroy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 112 Milroy Lane offers parking.
Does 112 Milroy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Milroy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Milroy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 112 Milroy Lane has a pool.
Does 112 Milroy Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Milroy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Milroy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Milroy Lane has units with dishwashers.
